expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Ole Miss forward Madison Scott (24) attempts a shot against Mississippi Valley State on December 12th, 2020 at The Pavilion. Scott scored a career-high 17 points in the Rebels’ 86-46 win. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss women shake off tight start to pick up fourth straight win

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:11 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

The depth chart took another hit for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team earlier this week and Yolett McPhee-McCuin wanted to see what she has the rest of the season.

Saturday’s game against Mississippi Valley State provided plenty of opportunities for the reserves as the Rebels shook off a slow start to defeat the Devilettes 86-46 at the Pavilion.

Following a quick 11-0 start, McCuin pulled her starters and gave valuable minutes to the rest of the players. That decision was one MVSU took advantage of and outscored the Rebels (4-0) 15-10 the final seven minutes of the opening quarter.

The starters returned to begin the second quarter, but the Devilettes continued to keep the game tight and trailed by only seven points at halftime.

“I was disappointed with the substitution,” McCuin said. “That’s where the immaturity comes. Kind of feeling like they were going to get minutes when I felt it was important for them to earn those minutes. That’s something that we’ll continue to focus on in the future.”

The Rebels had better success in the second half, outscoring MVSU 54-21 and forcing 14 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

Shakira Austin had a game-high 19 points to with five rebounds, five blocks and three steals. The Maryland transfer found herself in foul trouble but played 21 minutes. Madison Scott finished with a career-high 17 points and Donnetta Johnson added 15 points.

Through her first four collegiate games, Scott is averaging 12.8 points per game. The nerves are slowly wearing off, but they are still present during a game for the freshman out of Indian Head, Maryland.

“Been a lot of nerves on my end,” Scott said. “Just trying to adjust to everything and just do what I can to go out there and help my team. …(The nerves) Have not really disappeared. At the beginning of the game I’m always sitting, just being quiet. (My teammates) ask me, ‘You good?’ I’m just visualizing, trying to get my mind right.”

Ole Miss concludes its opening homestand on Tuesday when they host Jackson State at 6 p.m. CT.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Rodriguez, White empower Ole Miss to win over UNC Wilmington

Ole Miss women shake off tight start to pick up fourth straight win

Holiday Bustle at The Blake at Oxford

7th Highland Square Homicide suspect turns himself in, 8th suspect at-large

Crime

7th Highland Square Homicide suspect turns himself in, 8th suspect at-large

Crime

County Crime Briefs: Felon in Possession, Grand Larceny, Commercial Burglary

Crime

Oxford Police release body cam footage, information in Officer-Involved Shooting

News

Driver facing DUI charge after crashing into Uncommon Oxford building

Business

Buy gas for 76 cents at 76 stations on Friday

Crime

Standoff ends with shots fired at The Mark Condominiums

Crime

Active Standoff at the Mark Condominiums

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempt to pass fake check

News

Santa Breckenridge: Local Entrepreneur and Santa Opens Heart all Year Round

Education

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Lafayette County

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Crime

Six arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Highland Square

News

Oxford Boy Scout to hold food drive for The Pantry

Events

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled

Lifestyle

Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project

Business

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

Education

Mississippi state auditor demands nearly $2,000 from University of Mississippi professor

Events

A Night to Shine going virtual in 2021

Business

Garden of Memories begins construction of mausoleum

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges