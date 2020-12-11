expand
December 12, 2020

Ole Miss’ Sarah Dumistrescu (1) dribbles against Alcorn State’s Diamond Hall (15) at The Pavlion on December 8th, 2020. Dumitrescu suffered a season-ending injury late in the game. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Sarah Dumitrescu suffers season-ending knee injury

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:16 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

For a second-straight year, Sarah Dumitrescu’s basketball season was cut short due to injury.

The redshirt freshman guard suffered a knee injury late in Ole Miss’s game against Alcorn State on Tuesday. Further diagnosis and evaluation revealed Dumitrescu had torn her ACL in her left knee, ending her season not even three full games in.

Last year, the Bucharest, Romania native injured her right knee seven games into her true freshman season, which forced her to miss the remainder of the Rebels’ 2019-20 campaign. Dumitrescu was awarded a medical hardship waiver by the SEC for last season.

“Obviously this is a blow for Sarah and us,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “Like before, we will be there for Sarah and will continue to move forward, as it’s the only option.”

Through three games, Dumitrescu averaged 3.o points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

This is the second season-ending knee injury the Rebels have suffered early in the season. In early November, center Andeija Puckett suffered an injury that required surgery to repair multiple ligaments that were damaged.

Ole Miss (3-0) hosts Mississippi Valley State at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team, who hosts UNC Wilmington at 4 p.m. CT.

