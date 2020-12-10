expand
December 10, 2020

Buy gas for 76 cents at 76 stations on Friday

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:06 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Oxford drivers will get two opportunities to get gas for less than a dollar a gallon on Friday.

The fuel company 76 is holding grand opening ceremonies for their two Oxford gas station locations, and as part of the celebration, they are offering gas at 76 cents per gallon.

For one day only, the first 76 customers who arrive at the pumps during a select time will receive the discounted fuel. To participate, drivers must download the My 76 app and purchase the gas via the app.

Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles, as attendants will pump their gas. The 76 staff will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and customers are asked to do the same, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

The 76 gas station located at 1500 Old Highway 7 North, across from Mama Jo’s Country Cookin’, will hold their grand opening at 11 a.m. The 2502 Old Taylor Road location, across from the entrance to The Connection apartments, will begin at 3 p.m.

The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies at each location.

