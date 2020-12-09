Standoff ends with shots fired at The Mark Condominiums

UPDATED Thursday, Dec. 10 at 12:35 a.m.–

A standoff at The Mark Condominiums in Oxford ended Wednesday night in an officer-involved shooting.

Officers with the Oxford Police Department arrived at the complex, located on Old Taylor Road and Private Road 3057, at approximately 7:20 p.m., following a 911 report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, an eyewitness heard officers directing an individual involved in the situation to “put the gun down.”

According to OPD, the situation turned into an armed barricaded incident. Officers began negotiating immediately.

Residents of nearby buildings at The Mark Condominiums were asked to vacate their apartments or shelter-in-place, and some were eventually ushered across the road as the situation escalated.

Negotiations continued until the subject pointed a firearm at officers. At that time, the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

According to OPD, this was not a hostage situation.

The standoff ended at approximately 9:40 p.m., with multiple shots fired.

The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured.

Per OPD policy, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called out to investigate the officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.