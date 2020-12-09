expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

OUR VIEW: Lynching victims innocent until proven guilty

By Anna Guizerix

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The conversation surrounding lynching victims in Lafayette County has been ongoing for years, but this week advocates for a memorial plaque and county supervisors were left grappling with a difficult issue. 

District 3 Supervisor David Rikard, while making it clear he is in favor of a lynching victim memorial plaque on the courthouse lawn, expressed concern about the inclusion of Lawson Patton, who was lynched in Oxford in 1908. 

According to news reports, including reports from the EAGLE itself at the time, Patton was “caught red-handed” murdering a white woman. A mob, led by former U.S. Sen. W.V. Sullivan, dragged Patton out of his jail cell, tortured and killed him. 

While Patton may have been guilty of the crime, he was not afforded due process, as was his right by law. And, therein lies the crux of the issue. 

April Grayson, a committee member for Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County and longtime spokesperson for the cause, said it best when she pointed out the complexities surrounding lynching victims, their alleged crimes and the unjust punishments they received.  

Patton never made it to court, which means the facts of his case were never examined truthfully. Instead, he was brutalized and punished by a mob.  

Whether he did commit the crime or not, Patton was innocent until proven guilty, as is the case with every person charged with a crime in the United States. By taking the law into their own hands, the mob robbed Patton of due process and robbed the alleged victim’s family of true justice.  

Patton’s lynching is one of seven recorded in Lafayette County, potentially more whose names were buried along with their bodies.  

Including Patton’s name on the plaque should not be a hang-up for the Board of Supervisors. Instead, through working with the Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County Committee and the Equal Justice Initiative, they can learn that Patton’s lynching is a classic example of the way lynching victims have been portrayed throughout history.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Santa Breckenridge: Local Entrepreneur and Santa Opens Heart all Year Round

OUR VIEW: Lynching victims innocent until proven guilty

Ole Miss lands commitment from Starkville quarterback

Ole Miss football lands three semifinalists for national awards

News

Santa Breckenridge: Local Entrepreneur and Santa Opens Heart all Year Round

Education

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Lafayette County

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Crime

Six arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Highland Square

News

Oxford Boy Scout to hold food drive for The Pantry

Events

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled

Lifestyle

Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project

Business

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

Education

Mississippi state auditor demands nearly $2,000 from University of Mississippi professor

Events

A Night to Shine going virtual in 2021

Business

Garden of Memories begins construction of mausoleum

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester