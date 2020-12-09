expand
December 10, 2020

A heavy law enforcement presence can be seen at The Mark Condominiums on Old Taylor Road, following a standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (Photo by Jake Thompson | Oxford Eagle)

Active Standoff at the Mark Condominiums

By Anna Guizerix

Published 9:05 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: The standoff situation has ended with shots fired. Click here to read more.

An active standoff is taking place Wednesday night on Old Taylor Road.

Officers with the Oxford Police Department arrived at The Mark Condominiums at approximately 7:20 p.m., following reports of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, an eyewitness heard officers directing an individual involved in the situation to “put the gun down.”

The individual did not comply, resulting in heavy police presence on the scene. The officers set a perimeter and are currently in a standoff with the individual in the apartment.

A portion of Old Taylor Road is blocked off, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. The EAGLE will update as more information is available.

