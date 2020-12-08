expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

Six arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Highland Square

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:56 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Six individuals are facing felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting that took place in the Highland Square neighborhood last month.

On Nov. 30, the Oxford Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way. When they arrived, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, Frank James Davis, Jr., 22 of Grenada, was pronounced dead on the scene.

From Dec. 2 through 7, OPD arrested six individuals related to the homicide.

Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22 of Pope, and Richard Bernard McGee, 31 of Oxford, were arrested and charged with Capital Murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were denied bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Antonious Quintez Kimble, 21 of Charleston, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Jacob Emend Wood, 18 of Oxford, and Ajalon Jeffery Reed, 22 of Holcomb, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

The investigation is still active and OPD stated not other information would be released at this time.

If anyone has any further information, they are asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss lands commitment from Starkville quarterback

Ole Miss football lands three semifinalists for national awards

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Education

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Lafayette County

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Crime

Six arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Highland Square

News

Oxford Boy Scout to hold food drive for The Pantry

Events

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled

Lifestyle

Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project

Business

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

Education

Mississippi state auditor demands nearly $2,000 from University of Mississippi professor

Events

A Night to Shine going virtual in 2021

Business

Garden of Memories begins construction of mausoleum

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping