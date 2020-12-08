expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

Ole Miss lands commitment from Starkville quarterback

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The most wonderful time of the year for lovers of college football recruiting is here.

‘Flipmas’, as many dub the final few weeks ahead of National Signing Day, has been a strong success for Lane Kiffin this month. The biggest flip for the first year head coach came in Starkville, with quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The four-star quarterback de-committed from Florida State on Nov. 30 and last Friday announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

Kiffin also got a few players to come back to the fold after choosing to reopen their recruitment.

Biloxi safety Elijah Sabbatini de-committed from the Rebels in October. During the two months Sabbatini was once again back on the recruiting market, Georgia took a run at trying to win over his services. Former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke is now on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia.

In the end, Sabbatini liked what Kiffin and his staff had to say and re-committed on Friday as well.

On Monday, Kiffin managed to get another former Ole Miss commit to return to their ranks. Demarcus Smith, a three-star defensive end out of Birmingham, Ala. announced his re-commitment to Kiffin and the Rebels. Smith another player that decided to reopen his recruitment in October, but ultimately decided to stick with his original decision two months later.

The string of commitments over the weekend continued, giving Kiffin four pick ups in as many days, with the commitment from defensive tackle Isiah Iton. The JUCO standout from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas picked the Rebels over Florida State, Mississippi State, Arkansas and other suitors.

The early National Signing Day period begins on Dec. 16.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss lands commitment from Starkville quarterback

Ole Miss football lands three semifinalists for national awards

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Education

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Lafayette County

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Crime

Six arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Highland Square

News

Oxford Boy Scout to hold food drive for The Pantry

Events

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled

Lifestyle

Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project

Business

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

Education

Mississippi state auditor demands nearly $2,000 from University of Mississippi professor

Events

A Night to Shine going virtual in 2021

Business

Garden of Memories begins construction of mausoleum

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping