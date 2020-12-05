Santa Claus is Still Coming to Town

By Kris Kringle | Guest Columnist

Ho, Ho, Ho from the Man in the Red Suit himself!

It’s come to my attention that boys and girls in Oxford and Lafayette County have expressed doubt in the Christmas spirit this year, so I decided to write a letter to all of you and set the record straight. Santa Claus is alive and well – the only illness the North Pole sees is the occasional tummy ache from eating one too many cookies.

Lafayette County needs a little Christmas Spirit, and Santa needs to get down to Oxford as quick as a flash. Boys and girls have been so good this year, and even though things are different from normal, don’t think I haven’t had my helpers keeping an eye on you to make sure you mind your manners!

The elves have been hard at work in the workshop, making new toys for all the children on my list. The reindeer have been practicing their takeoff and landing drills, too – we have even perfected a socially distanced present drop-off.

I’m still planning to travel across the world on Christmas Eve, and deliver presents to all the good boys and girls on my list. I’ll be wearing my mask, too, to make sure presents are the only thing I bring with me from house to house! I know you children are used to seeing me around town, sitting on my lap and telling me what you want for Christmas in person, but this year, the best way to tell me what you want most for Christmas is by writing a letter.

Your teachers and parents should be helping you write letters to me over the next week, and when I pick up my trusty Oxford Eagle in the days before Christmas, I’ll be able to read them all at once.

So, ask your teachers and your mommies and daddies to help you write a letter to Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, and remember: Merry Christmas and Hotty Toddy!

Students in Oxford and Lafayette School District, Oxford University School and Regents School of Oxford will submit their letters to Santa in class. If your child is not in school yet, or is homeschooled, click here to submit your child’s letter.

The EAGLE is also accepting Christmas-themed artwork. Please send drawings as a scanned image file or PDF, and include the child’s name and age.