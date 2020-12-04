expand
December 4, 2020

Oxford Boy Scout to hold food drive for The Pantry

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:19 am Friday, December 4, 2020

An Oxford Boy Scout is wanting to give back this holiday season.

For his Eagle Scout project, Reid Rochelle decided he wants to help others by holding a couple food drives this month. All food collected will be donated to The Pantry.

Rochelle, who is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 45 in Oxford, is currently the rank of Life Scout and working towards earning the highest rank in BSA.

“I know during COVID-19 a lot of people have had a hard time with jobs, and I know it’s been a rough time,” Rochelle said. “I know The Pantry helps give food to people that are in need and I know it’s been a rough time and I just thought it would be a good idea and really help a lot of people.”

Food banks were some of the hardest hit in the beginning of the pandemic, struggling to keep food on the shelves for those who needed it and unable to get out of their homes.

There will be two food drives taking place at the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church UKIRK/PYF building, located at the corner of Harrison Avenue and South 10th Street. The first drive will be on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and the second drive will take place on Dec. 19 at the same time.

Items preferred for the food drive include: canned corn beef hash, canned ravioli, canned spaghetti, diced tomatoes, boxes of cocoa mix (Swiss Miss), canned pork and beans, canned fruit cocktail, vegetable oil and other cooking oils.

When considering what he wanted to do for his Eagle Scout project, Rochelle had one other potential option but when COVID-19 hit, the decision was an easy one.

“During this time I just kind of realized and thought it out and was like, ‘This could really help a lot of people,” Rochelle said.

The Pantry is located at 713 Molly Barr Road and open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

