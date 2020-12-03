expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:07 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

A Grenada woman was arrested in connection with the death of an eight-week-old infant at Mother Goose of Oxford last month.

Amy Rogers, 23, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. She was charged with Culpable Negligence Manslaughter as a result of the investigation that began on Nov. 17 at Mother Goose of Oxford daycare, located at 415 Galleria Drive in Oxford.

On Nov. 19, the Mississippi State Department of Health served and Emergency Suspension/Restriction of License to Mother Goose of Oxford, Inc.

The Order – signed by State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH – said “the facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”

According to Rogers’ Facebook page, she is a Lead Teacher at Mother Goose.

Rogers was issued a $50,000 bond by the Lafayette County Justice Court judge. This is still an ongoing investigation, according to OPD. No other information will be released at this time.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss’ defense dictates pace in win over Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled

Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

Events

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled

Lifestyle

Local artist selected for South Lamar roundabout art project

Business

Arrest made in connection with infant death at Mother Goose of Oxford

Education

Mississippi state auditor demands nearly $2,000 from University of Mississippi professor

Events

A Night to Shine going virtual in 2021

Business

Garden of Memories begins construction of mausoleum

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford