expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:24 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

On Nov. 30 at approximately 10:55 p.m., OPD received a 911 call reporting a male who had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a male in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way with multiple gunshot wounds. Olive Branch Way is located in the Highland Square neighborhood, which consists of mainly college student housing.

The victim was identified as Frank James Davis, Jr., 22 of Grenada. Davis was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an active homicide investigation.

The Oxford Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to call them at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Ole Miss women roll through McNeese State in season opener

This Week in Prep Sports (Nov. 30 – Dec. 5)

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

Lafayette County

Supervisors approve to amend Lafayette County building code fine structure

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford Police arrest three for auto burglary; fourth suspect at-large