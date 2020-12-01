expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

For Future Minds and Dreams: The Leap Frog Program

By Jacob Palmer

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

By Jacob Palmer

Sponsored by Swetland Cook PLLC

The Leap Frog Program is an after-school tutoring and mentoring program that serves students first through third-grade from the Oxford City and Lafayette County public school systems throughout the academic year. Leap Frog offers reading intervention services to students who are at-risk for falling behind academically free of charge.

“Because of the pandemic, we have opted into an all virtual tutoring program. We have paired students with tutors to work via Zoom or Facetime. We provide tutors with training, online materials and resources. So far this semester our tutors have logged over 130 hours, read over 38 hours/75 books virtually with their students,” said Teresa Adams, Executive Director of the Leap Frog Program.

“We consider this a huge success as we are all learning this new way of communication and e-learning. In addition to virtual tutoring, we host “Open Saturdays” once a month. Students and their families are able to sign up for time slots to come to pick up supplies, Traveling Trunk art supply bags, and return and check out books from our library. Even in these strange and uncertain times, we wanted to be able to still reach out to our students. We are very proud of how our program has adapted.”

“Our students bring such joy and life into the program. It has proven to not only be a huge benefit to the students but also to the volunteers who serve with us. The students and volunteers create such meaningful relationships that can often last for years. The volunteers are such a large part of the success of the program. Without our volunteers, we would not be able to serve these students,” said Adams.

Leap Frog offers its services free of charge to participating families. Donations made to Leap Frog help supply books, educational materials, student support services and programming costs.

For more information, visit https://theleapfrogprogram.org/.

 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Filling the Food Gap: Oxford Lovepacks

For Future Minds and Dreams: The Leap Frog Program

Child Advocates, CASA of Lafayette County

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

Lafayette County

Supervisors approve to amend Lafayette County building code fine structure

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases