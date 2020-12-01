expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Feeding Your Community: The Pantry

By Carrie Staumbaugh

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Sponsored by Core Oxford

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic downturn have created more need among community members for food provided by The Pantry in Oxford. The agency is in need of financial support as well as food items to ensure community members can continue to receive the food items they need.

Board of Directors President Ann O’Dell said there has been an increase in visits to The Pantry’s in 2020 compared to 2019 when approximately 14,000 visits were made. During the first half of 2020 visits were up by more than 2,000, putting the agency on pace to serve 30 percent more visitors by year’s end.

The agency, which is supported by a collaboration between 16 local organizations, has had to change the way it operates in light of the virus. Instead of visitors being able to shop the pantry themselves, since March they have instead been provided prepared sacks of food with enough items to feed a family of four for a week.

All monetary donations made to The Pantry are used to purchase food items from the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis and local vendors. Donations of food items, particularly soups, hot cereals, canned and dried beans and peas are strongly encouraged and needed. Donated items help provide more variety than bulk purchases made from the food bank.

Donations may be mailed to: The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS  38655 or made electronically via paypal.me/pantryoxfordms

 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Filling the Food Gap: Oxford Lovepacks

For Future Minds and Dreams: The Leap Frog Program

Child Advocates, CASA of Lafayette County

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford police investigating fatal shooting at Highland Square

Education

Give to Education to Get a Tax Break

Lafayette County

GIVING BACK: Lafayette sixth grader donates soda can tabs to Ronald McDonald House

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

Lafayette County

Supervisors approve to amend Lafayette County building code fine structure

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases