Feeding Your Community: The Pantry

Sponsored by Core Oxford

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic downturn have created more need among community members for food provided by The Pantry in Oxford. The agency is in need of financial support as well as food items to ensure community members can continue to receive the food items they need.

Board of Directors President Ann O’Dell said there has been an increase in visits to The Pantry’s in 2020 compared to 2019 when approximately 14,000 visits were made. During the first half of 2020 visits were up by more than 2,000, putting the agency on pace to serve 30 percent more visitors by year’s end.

The agency, which is supported by a collaboration between 16 local organizations, has had to change the way it operates in light of the virus. Instead of visitors being able to shop the pantry themselves, since March they have instead been provided prepared sacks of food with enough items to feed a family of four for a week.

All monetary donations made to The Pantry are used to purchase food items from the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis and local vendors. Donations of food items, particularly soups, hot cereals, canned and dried beans and peas are strongly encouraged and needed. Donated items help provide more variety than bulk purchases made from the food bank.

Donations may be mailed to: The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655 or made electronically via paypal.me/pantryoxfordms