December 2, 2020

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Lafayette County

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Another spike in COVID-19 cases is hitting Lafayette County.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 33 new cases and one death as of 6 p.m. on Monday. The death occurred between Nov. 19 and 22, according to MSDH.

Tuesday’s number comes after MSDH reported 52 new cases on Monday and 37 new cases on Sunday. Since Nov. 27, Lafayette County has reported 167 new cases of COVID-19.

These numbers come after Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves placed Lafayette County on his list of counties required to have a mandatory mask mandate on Nov. 24. The mandate runs through Dec. 11. and includes 41 of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

The mandate only affected those outside of the City of Oxford. Oxford’s Board of Aldermen have kept a mask mandate in place inside city limits since March.

Since the first  COVID-19 cases was reported in Lafayette County on March 19, there have been a total of 3,382 cases. There 352 active cases as of Nov. 30.

With Monday’s reported death, Lafayette County has reported a total of 53 deaths since March.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is reporting high volume of COVID-19 patients but are not yet at max capacity. As of Nov. 29 the hospital was reporting 44 of the 181 staffed beds were available and had 52 confirmed COVID-19 patients. The Intensive Care Unit reported 10 of their 24 staffed beds as available with seven COVID-19 patients in ICU.

