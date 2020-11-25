expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A Ripley man is facing several charges, including statutory rape, following an investigation into the welfare of a child.

On Nov. 18 at approximately 5 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the business in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue for a welfare concern on a child. After an investigation, Child Protective Services were called to the scene.

Justin Newby, 25, was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking. Newby was denied a bond by Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Attorney General’s office and Child Protective Services for the help on this case,” a statement from OPD read.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details regarding this case will be released at a later date, according to the statement.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Egg Bowl has different meaning for some in 2020

Crime

Ripley man arrested on child abuse, rape and human trafficking charges

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

Lafayette County

Supervisors approve to amend Lafayette County building code fine structure

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford Police arrest three for auto burglary; fourth suspect at-large

Crime

Steven Wilbanks asks to represent himself in new murder trial

Events

Doors of Hope kicks off Wreaths of Hope fundraiser

Events

Tailgate for Palmer re-imagined for fifth-annual event due to pandemic