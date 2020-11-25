expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Oxford High’s Jalen Webb (19) makes a catch as Hernando’s Nicholas Gardner (23) defends in the 2nd round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Bobby Holcomb Field, in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (©Bruce Newman)

No. 2 Oxford and No. 5 Clinton set for North Half showdown

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Oxford finds themselves in familiar position once again in late November.

For the fifth time in the last seven seasons, the No. 2 Chargers (11-0) are back in the North Half title game and are one win away from their fifth state championship appearance since 2013.

The only thing standing in their way is another tough roadblock from Region 2-6A in the form of No. 5 Clinton. The Arrows (8-2) are back in the North Half championship game for the first time since 2016, when they won their first state championship.

For Oxford, it is an opponent they have not faced on the football field in at least the last 20 years. An unknown opponent stands in the way of the Chargers’ 25th consecutive win and a trip back to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson next week.

“I really don’t know much about them, to be honest,” said Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe. “I know (Clinton head coach Judd Boswell’s a great football coach and had a lot of success there. I know they’ll be a well-coached team.”

The Chargers are back in the semifinal round for a second straight season after defeating Hernando for a second time in their last four games last Friday. Another second-half surge propelled Oxford to yet another victory this season, something that has become a staple to their success since last year’s 6A state title game against Oak Grove.

After a dominant win over Horn Lake in the first round, the Arrows had a come-from-behind victory of their own last Friday. Trailing Warren Central for most of the game, Clinton scored in the final two minutes to secure the 18-14 win.

Clinton’s main threat on offense is quarterback Caleb Miller, who is a dual threat with his arm and his legs. Miller has thrown for 1,142 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Charger defense will have to make Miller their primary focus of their game plan.

Oxford and Clinton will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Clinton High School. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 Oak Grove and Northwest Rankin in the Class 6A state championship game at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Egg Bowl has different meaning for some in 2020

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Crime

Oxford man arrested for soliciting a minor

Lafayette County

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

Events

Think Green This Black Friday: Landscaping Camp tickets on sale now

Events

Holly Jolly Holidays Coming to the Square

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen discuss year-round outdoor dining

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports record numbers of COVID-19 cases last week

Lafayette County

LOU Community Bucks Mississippi Giving Trends

Lafayette County

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

Crime

Oxford man arrested in connection with dognapping

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

Lafayette County

Supervisors approve to amend Lafayette County building code fine structure

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford Police arrest three for auto burglary; fourth suspect at-large

Crime

Steven Wilbanks asks to represent himself in new murder trial

Events

Doors of Hope kicks off Wreaths of Hope fundraiser

Events

Tailgate for Palmer re-imagined for fifth-annual event due to pandemic

Business

Gordon Outfitting Women for Business Success