November 25, 2020

Lafayette County man killed in collision on Highway 7, near Highway 30 overpass

By Anna Guizerix

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A two-vehicle wreck on Monday left one man dead.

At approximately 5:26 p.m. that day, the Oxford Police Department, responded to MS Highway 7 North, near the MS Highway 30 bridge, for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a head on collision.

The accident resulted in the death of Clinton Wadley, 63 of Lafayette County. There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

Wadley was a former business owner in Lafayette County, and ran the Perfect Circle store.

