November 23, 2020

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis claps during the game against Seattle at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

Ole Miss Justin Reed Classic canceled due to COVID-19

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:38 am Monday, November 23, 2020

The Ole Miss men’s basketball program has hit pause on their season before it began.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program, this week’s Justin Reed Classic has been canceled. The three-day event was set to start on Nov. 25 and run through Nov. 27 with Central Arkansas, Jackson State and Arkansas State participating.

The Rebels’ Dec. 5 home game against Memphis is also canceled, as the program has suspended all activities until Dec. 7.

With the cancellations of their first four games, the Rebels will now begin their 2020-21 season on Dec. 12 when they host University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Monday’s announcement comes after the program announced head coach Kermit Davis had tested positive  for COVID-19 on Nov. 17 and would miss the first two games of the season.

The cancellation of the men’s games this week has not affected the Ole Miss women’s season opener against Northwestern State on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

