November 23, 2020

Louis Bowles

By Staff Report

Published 1:14 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Louis Bowles, 84, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020. A visitation was held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home. A service followed on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home (601 Commerce Parkway, Oxford, MS 38655). Interment took place following services at Yellow Leaf Cemetery (50 CR 435, Oxford, MS 38655). Bro. John Davis will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements and services. 

Mr. Bowles was born to Oscar & Dovie Bowles in Delay, Miss. Mr. Bowles served as a private in the U.S. Army during the 1950s. Throughout his life he wore many hats, he was a true entrepreneur. During his lifetime he managed restaurants, worked as a chef, and enjoyed his work in the construction field. Mr. Bowles also owned and operated his painting business for decades. Any who knew him personally knew his heart was in the sport of gambling. Mr. Bowles worked in the casino business for years and enjoyed passing the time with his close friends playing cards. 

He was preceded in death by his mother and Father, Oscar Walter Bowles and Dovie Irene Harding Bowles of Oxford; his sisters, Catherine Lucille Bowles Walker (Jimmy), and Winnie Jo Bowles Tatum (Horace); and his brothers, Walter Olon Bowles, Oscar Walter jr. “Jack” Bowles, James William “Billy” Bowles (Geraldine), and Bobby Lynn Bowles. 

He is survived by his son Johnny J. Bowles of Marion, Ark.; his daughter Cheryl Walls (Harley) of Pontotoc; and his son Ricky Bowles of Lagrange, Ga. His grandchildren, Mark Orman (Amanda) of Pontotoc, Mack Walls (Anna Self) of Pontotoc, Virginia Bowles Stokley (Jerod) of Lagrange, Nikki Bowles of Lagrange and James Bowles of Lagrange. He truly loved all of his nieces and nephews, Betty Jane Walker Lovell (Larry) of Pontotoc, Donna J. Bowles Smith of Oxford, Deborah J “Debbie” Bowles Henderson of Oxford, James W. “Jim” Bowles, Jr. of Oxford, and Richard “Ricky” Bowles of Oxford, and a host of great nieces & nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.  

Pallbearers will be Johnny Bowles, Mark Orman, Mack Walls, Brandan White, Jason Smith, and Alan Smith. 

Memorial contributions in Mr. Bowles memory may be made to: Yellow Leaf Cemetery Fund, 50 CR 435, Oxford, MS 38655. 

Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com. 

