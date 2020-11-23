expand
November 23, 2020

Lafayette County School District to use hybrid schedule for rest of semester

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:08 am Monday, November 23, 2020

The Lafayette County School District is set to end the fall semester the same way it started.

Once students return from Thanksgiving Break, the district will continue to use its hybrid method for the rest of the semester. The decision was made during a special called meeting by the LCSD school board on Nov. 19.

Last week, the entire school district shifted to virtual learning ahead of the holiday week off due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County in recent weeks. Prior to that, the district shifted back to the hybrid schedule for both the middle school and high school.

Starting Nov. 30, all students with last names starting A through L will comprise the Red Team and attend school on Monday and Tuesdays. Students with last names starting M through Z will make up the Gold Team and attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will have virtual learning on Wednesdays.

The semester ends on Dec. 21, starting a two-week holiday break before the spring semester begins on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lafayette’s athletic programs will return to action on Nov. 30 after being shut down since Nov. 11 after the football team was forced to end their season due to positive COVID-19 cases and the women’s basketball program had entered a two-week quarantine earlier that week.

During their regular meeting on Nov. 19, the Oxford School District Board of Trustees also discussed shifting their high school students to a virtual learning method for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. No motion was made by the Board due to a lack of supporting data for such a change.

All OSD students will continue in-person instruction on Nov. 30 until the semester ends on Dec. 21.

