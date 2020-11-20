expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:07 am Friday, November 20, 2020

An Oxford man is currently in custody after failing to update his sex offender registration status.

On Nov. 18, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department charged and arrested Jacquioan Lamont Young, 42, with one count of sex offender registration failure.

Young allegedly moved from his registered address without proper notification of the sheriff’s department. He was issued a $2,500 bond and is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

NCAA rules Otis Reese immediately eligible

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Oxford basketball splits with Lake Cormorant

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge

Business

Gifting the Community: Shop Local Oxford

Education

Oxford school superintendent Brian Harvey announces retirement

Lafayette County

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

Lafayette County

Supervisors approve to amend Lafayette County building code fine structure

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford Police arrest three for auto burglary; fourth suspect at-large

Crime

Steven Wilbanks asks to represent himself in new murder trial

Events

Doors of Hope kicks off Wreaths of Hope fundraiser

Events

Tailgate for Palmer re-imagined for fifth-annual event due to pandemic

Business

Gordon Outfitting Women for Business Success

Education

Oxford Middle School going virtual the rest of November

Events

City of Oxford to turn on Canopy of Lights a week early

Business

Kroger celebrates Grand Reopening of Oxford store

Crime

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Business

Supervisors vote to assess more than $115K in fines to J&J Wholesalers’ owner

Crime

Oxford man arrested for being Peeping Tom

Crime

Brandon man charged with felony DUI

News

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church expansion request approved by Aldermen

News

Ole Miss graduate Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020