November 19, 2020

8-week-old infant dies at Mother Goose of Oxford

By Anna Guizerix

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Tragedy struck a daycare center this week, leading the state health department to step in and temporarily shut down a portion of Mother Goose of Oxford.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has served an Emergency Suspension/Restriction of License to Mother Goose of Oxford, INC. – a childcare facility located in Lafayette County, Miss., following the death of an 8-week-old infant,” a release from MSDH stated.

The Order – signed by State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH – said “the facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”

The facility, located at 415 Galleria Drive, must immediately cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants. This is effective immediately. The infant room of the facility is the only portion affected, and the rest of the facility is open, according to Sidney Hill, an attorney representing Mother Goose of Oxford.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation and the Mississippi State Department of Health expects to receive a full report Monday.

The EAGLE has contacted OPD, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Mother Goose of Oxford, INC., was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties during the course of its license. The last inspection took place in October 2020, and the daycare received a pass pending based on the receipt of documents.

This is a developing story.

