expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

Oxford High’s Jalen Webb (19) is tackled by Madison Central’s B.J. Washington (6) and Jackson Mize (24) in MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, November 13, 2020. The Chargers host Hernando in the second round on Friday. (@Bruce Newman)

No. 2 Oxford, Hernando set for rematch with North Half berth at stake

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Beating someone twice in one season is always difficult, but it is something Oxford must do if they want to keep their 2020 season alive.

The No. 2 Chargers host Hernando in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday. The winner advances to the North Half championship game next week against the winner of No. 5 Clinton and Warren Central.

Oxford (10-0) is coming off their thrilling victory over Madison Central in last week’s first round. Linebacker Tristan Shorter stopped Jaguars quarterback Victor Sutton II inches before the goal line in the final seconds of the game to preserve the 25-23 win for the Chargers.

“I think our team has a lot of confidence to continue to play, and one of the things we talk about is putting on more steam as the game went along,” Cutcliffe said after Friday’s game.

The last time the Chargers and Region 1-6A foe Hernando (8-3) met was on Oct. 30 with both teams jockeying for the top spot in the region. Oxford had to use one of their patented second-half comebacks, outscoring the Tigers 24-7, for the 37-27 win on the road.

Oxford quarterback Michael Harvey threw for 137 yards and a touchdown while running back Roman Gregory rushed for 100 yards and a score on 18 carries. The Chargers’ success in the second half hinged on them not getting in their own way and finishing drives when able.

They will need to more of that on Friday if the Chargers want their winning streak to extend to 24 and get themselves a chance to return to Jackson and defend their 6A title.

Hernando advanced to this week’s second round after a back-and-forth victory over South Panola in Batesville last Friday. The Tigers of Hernando outscored the Tigers of South Panola 20-12 for to rally back for the 36-33 win.

Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bobby Holcomb Field.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

No. 2 Oxford, Hernando set for rematch with North Half berth at stake

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Oxford’s tourism tax numbers down 44 percent in September

Business

Lafayette County convenience stores cited for selling e-cigarettes, alcohol to minors

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford Police arrest three for auto burglary; fourth suspect at-large

Crime

Steven Wilbanks asks to represent himself in new murder trial

Events

Doors of Hope kicks off Wreaths of Hope fundraiser

Events

Tailgate for Palmer re-imagined for fifth-annual event due to pandemic

Business

Gordon Outfitting Women for Business Success

Education

Oxford Middle School going virtual the rest of November

Events

City of Oxford to turn on Canopy of Lights a week early

Business

Kroger celebrates Grand Reopening of Oxford store

Crime

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Business

Supervisors vote to assess more than $115K in fines to J&J Wholesalers’ owner

Crime

Oxford man arrested for being Peeping Tom

Crime

Brandon man charged with felony DUI

News

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church expansion request approved by Aldermen

News

Ole Miss graduate Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020

Education

Lafayette County School District reverting to hybrid schedule

Crime

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

Elections

Long lines lead to Election Day woes for District 4 precinct

Business

Discount Tool Retailer Harbor Freight Coming to Oxford

Elections

Two Lafayette County supervisors switch political parties