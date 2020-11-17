expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis reacts against LSU at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will enter isolation if his confirmation test comes back positive. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis tests positive for COVID-19

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Kermit Davis may be absent from the sidelines when the Ole Miss men’s basketball team opens the season next week.

The school announced on Tuesday the Rebels’ head coach tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was determined on Tuesday after the team went through their regular Monday protocols. Davis retested on Tuesday and the confirmation results are still pending.

The rest of the team is currently going through contact tracing and those found to be within close contact will go into quarantine per medical guidelines. As of Tuesday afternoon, a school spokesman said they had enough players to play next week’s Justin Reed Classic, but contact tracing could change their status.

If Davis’ confirmation test comes back positive he will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first two games of the season. Assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton will take over as the program’s interim head coach during Davis’ absence. Davis will still be able to observe practices and communicate with the team virtually, according to the school’s statement.

Ole Miss announced the tipoff times for their three games in the Justin Reed Classic earlier on Tuesday. The Rebels will open the season against Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. CT on Nov. 25. Their Thanksgiving Day game against Jackson State will tip off at 1 p.m. CT and be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Rebels’ Nov. 27 game against Arkansas State will tipoff at 7 p.m. CT and also air on the SEC Network.

This is a developing story and the EAGLE will have more information when available.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Angela “Ann” Corrigan Gill

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Crime

Six arrested in Oxford during human trafficking bust

Business

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

Education

Lafayette and Oxford school districts report high number of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford Police arrest three for auto burglary; fourth suspect at-large

Crime

Steven Wilbanks asks to represent himself in new murder trial

Events

Doors of Hope kicks off Wreaths of Hope fundraiser

Events

Tailgate for Palmer re-imagined for fifth-annual event due to pandemic

Business

Gordon Outfitting Women for Business Success

Education

Oxford Middle School going virtual the rest of November

Events

City of Oxford to turn on Canopy of Lights a week early

Business

Kroger celebrates Grand Reopening of Oxford store

Crime

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Business

Supervisors vote to assess more than $115K in fines to J&J Wholesalers’ owner

Crime

Oxford man arrested for being Peeping Tom

Crime

Brandon man charged with felony DUI

News

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church expansion request approved by Aldermen

News

Ole Miss graduate Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020

Education

Lafayette County School District reverting to hybrid schedule

Crime

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

Elections

Long lines lead to Election Day woes for District 4 precinct

Business

Discount Tool Retailer Harbor Freight Coming to Oxford

Elections

Two Lafayette County supervisors switch political parties

Elections

Lafayette County sees record turnout on historic Election Day

Business

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex