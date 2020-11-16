expand
November 17, 2020

Supervisors approve new Dollar General in Denmark community

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:52 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

Lafayette County is getting yet another Dollar General.

During their regular meeting on Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit as well as the preliminary and final site plans for the new store, which will be near the Denmark area in eastern Lafayette County.

Located at 4 County Road 279, the store will be the eighth Dollar General in Oxford and Lafayette County once it is completed sometime in 2021. The Dollar General on Old Taylor Road is the most recent store to be built, opening last year.

The conditional use permit was required for the building to operate for commercial (C-2) use in an A-1, or rural, District in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County building official Joel Hollowell informed the Board that Mississippi Department of Transportation asked the developers to install a turn lane, as County Road 279 is at the base of a hill and would make it unsafe for vehicles to turning off of Highway 6 West and onto the road without one.

The store will have a 25-foot lighted pylon sign, which Hollowell said would be turned off during non-business hours.

Prior to making a motion to approve the site plan, Hollowell reminded the board of a precedent they had set with asking for an agreement with anyone getting a conditional use or site plan approval: Lafayette County officials have the right to enter the property to ensure continued compliance with all of the site plan requirements.

The Board approved the site plans with that condition.

The new store is being developed by David Blackburn. Blackburn’s company, Blackburn Holdings, has constructed four of the eight Dollar Generals in Lafayette County.

