expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

The "Canopy of Lights", in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, made it's return on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

City of Oxford to turn on Canopy of Lights a week early

By Jake Thompson

Published 3:29 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

The City of Oxford is getting into the holiday spirit a little earlier in 2020.

During a video posted on the city’s official Facebook page, Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced the City is turning on the annual Canopy of Lights a week early. The lights will be turned on at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The lights, which branch out from the Lafayette County Courthouse and across different points of the Downtown Square, are usually lit during a ceremony on Black Friday. With University of Mississippi ending its semester on Nov. 24 this year, Tannehill said she wanted everyone to be able to take in the lights before leaving town for a couple months.

“We know that our students will be leaving us the week of Thanksgiving for an extended break, and we want our students to enjoy their beautiful college town before they head home for the holidays,” Tannehill said in the video.

The lights will remain on through Christmas for a second straight year after returning in 2018 from an extended absence. Through research conducted by Tannehill and her staff last year, the Canopy of Lights was started by the city as far back as the 1960s.

Another tradition will be returning as well, with the lighting of the water tower located southeast of the Square. The water tower was lit last year for the first time since 2009.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

City of Oxford to turn on Canopy of Lights a week early

Lafayette High School shuts down all athletics until Nov. 30

Kroger celebrates Grand Reopening of Oxford store

Oxford soccer splits with Starkville

Events

City of Oxford to turn on Canopy of Lights a week early

Business

Kroger celebrates Grand Reopening of Oxford store

Crime

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Business

Supervisors vote to assess more than $115K in fines to J&J Wholesalers’ owner

Crime

Oxford man arrested for being Peeping Tom

Crime

Brandon man charged with felony DUI

News

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church expansion request approved by Aldermen

News

Ole Miss graduate Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020

Education

Lafayette County School District reverting to hybrid schedule

Crime

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

Elections

Long lines lead to Election Day woes for District 4 precinct

Business

Discount Tool Retailer Harbor Freight Coming to Oxford

Elections

Two Lafayette County supervisors switch political parties

Elections

Lafayette County sees record turnout on historic Election Day

Business

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex

Elections

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Education

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Crime

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

Elections

Lafayette County sees long lines, record turnout for Election Day

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years