November 11, 2020

Ethen Moses, left, Cory Ballentine, middle, and Johnathan Woolbright, right, were all arrested and charged with enticement of a minor to meet for sexual purposes by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. (Courtest of Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

By Anna Guizerix

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Three men have been arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department following an undercover operation targeting child predators.

The investigation began on Nov. 2. Cory Ballentine, 34 of Oxford and Johnathan Woolbright, 28 of Banner, Miss. were arrested on Nov. 3 after allegedly soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes. Ethan Moses, 21 of Moulton, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 6 for the same crime.

Both Ballentine and Woolbright were given a $75,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge, and Moses was given a $80,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office would like to urge the public be aware of individuals on social media sites who are luring children and soliciting sexual acts. If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in the prosecution of these individuals, or any other suspects, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).

