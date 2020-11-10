expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Brandon man charged with felony DUI

By Anna Guizerix

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A Brandon man was charged with DUI 3rd following a traffic stop last week.

At approximately 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 5, an officer with the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 South for careless driving.

The driver was identified as Maxwell McBride, 43. The officer began a DUI investigation on McBride and determined that he was under the influence.

McBride was arrested for Careless Driving and Felony DUI 3rd. He was given a $5,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

COVID-19 ends Lafayette’s season with forfeit of first round playoff game

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Supervisors vote to assess more than $115K in fines to J&J Wholesalers’ owner

Oxford man arrested for being Peeping Tom

Crime

Three arrested for enticing a child after undercover investigation by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Business

Supervisors vote to assess more than $115K in fines to J&J Wholesalers’ owner

Crime

Oxford man arrested for being Peeping Tom

Crime

Brandon man charged with felony DUI

News

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church expansion request approved by Aldermen

News

Ole Miss graduate Asya Branch crowned Miss USA 2020

Education

Lafayette County School District reverting to hybrid schedule

Crime

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

Elections

Long lines lead to Election Day woes for District 4 precinct

Business

Discount Tool Retailer Harbor Freight Coming to Oxford

Elections

Two Lafayette County supervisors switch political parties

Elections

Lafayette County sees record turnout on historic Election Day

Business

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex

Elections

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Education

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Crime

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

Elections

Lafayette County sees long lines, record turnout for Election Day

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward