expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:43 am Monday, November 9, 2020

An Oxford man is facing a shoplifting charge after allegedly taking several items from Walmart.

On Nov. 6 at approximately 3:54 p.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department were sent to Walmart for a report of someone walking out of the store with multiple items without paying. Officers were informed that the subject was leaving the parking lot in a vehicle.

An officer was able to get behind the vehicle and perform a traffic stop. The driver was identified as James Jones, 22, and he was arrested for felony shoplifting. A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge issued Jones a $2,500 bond, but a hold was placed on Jones for warrants in other jurisdictions.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Lafayette County School District reverting to hybrid schedule

Ole Miss’s Andeija Puckett to miss 2020-21 season with knee injury

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

This Week in Prep Sports (Nov. 9 – 14)

Education

Lafayette County School District reverting to hybrid schedule

Crime

Oxford man charged with felony shoplifting

Elections

Long lines lead to Election Day woes for District 4 precinct

Business

Discount Tool Retailer Harbor Freight Coming to Oxford

Elections

Two Lafayette County supervisors switch political parties

Elections

Lafayette County sees record turnout on historic Election Day

Business

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex

Elections

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Education

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Crime

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

Elections

Lafayette County sees long lines, record turnout for Election Day

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward

Crime

Canton man arrested after attempted carjacking

Education

Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Events

Where he comes from: Rick Bragg to participate in virtual Square Books reading

Events

Oxford Christmas Parade will happen — with some changes

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers