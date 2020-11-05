expand
November 5, 2020

John Ingram Brasher

Published 3:14 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

John Ingram Brasher, age 80 of Batesville, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Batesville, where he was a longtime member and supporter.

Senior Pastor, Dr. Tommy Snyder of First Baptist Church Batesville will be officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Batesville. Close friends and family are invited to the graveside service at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery following the funeral. Paul Adams, Joseph Brasher, Lance Broome, Dr. Bruce Longest, Lance Broome, Stacy Mackay and Lamar Phariss will carry John to rest in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Tom Simmons and Nolan Mettetal will serve as honorary of pallbearers. Arrangements are being handled by Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce, Miss. John (lovingly referred to by his grandchildren as “Pappy”) was born in Bruce on Oct. 22, 1940. He graduated from Ellard High School. Following graduation, he entered the Army and served for 3 years. After his service in the Army, John began his finance career at City Finance and eventually started his own business in May of 1974, Treasurer Loans in Batesville. At the height of his lending career, John had more than 25 offices in North Mississippi. John married the love of his life on July 27, 1963, Joan Longest Brasher. They had many happy years together before her passing, and were blessed by having three children in their life. John is survived by his daughter, Juna Brasher Broome (Lance) of Laurel, Miss., and sons John Walter Brasher (Emily) and Jacob William Brasher (Lamar Phariss) of Oxford; grandchildren Joseph Brasher, Scarlett Sandifer, Zoey Broome and Addie Rose Brasher; and sister Patsy Coleman of Water Valley, Miss., and other family and friends. John is preceded in death by his wife Joan Longest Brasher, parents Howard and Lura Riley Brasher of Bruce and a sister, Lavonia Robuck. 

 

