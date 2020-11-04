expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to reinstate The Annex’s and Rafter’s outdoor dining licenses after revoking them last month due to each establishment receiving multiple citations for not being in compliance with the Governor’s executive order and the city’s own COVID-19 emergency ordinances regarding crowding. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:18 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Oxford’s Board of Aldermen reinstated outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s and The Annex two weeks after revoking them due to multiple violations of COVID-19 regulations.

Both restaurants received two citations for overcrowding inside their establishments after the Oct. 12 date the Board had set for all restaurants starting with a clean slate. Any citations issued after that date would be considered by the Board for grounds to revoke an outdoor dining license.

On Tuesday, Mayor Robyn Tannehill recommended that revoking the licenses not be considered as a potential penalty for restaurants and bars receiving citations moving forward.

“I’m not sure revoking those licenses was the right thing,” Tannehill said. “I think providing an outdoor option for our citizens is something that we need to do and is really important. … I believe that is taking the option away from our citizens more than it is a lever pull as far as the restaurants go.”

The Oxford Police Department will still monitor and issue citations to restaurants and bars that are found in violation of Governor Tate Reeves’ executive orders regarding COVID-19 safety measures.

Tannehill also clarified that they did not shut down Rafter’s and The Annex completely when they pulled the outdoor licenses, which the City stated in the signed lease agreement with each participating restaurant that they could revoke for any reason they deemed appropriate.

Jeff McCutchen, Oxford’s chief of police, informed the Board that Rooster’s Bar and Grill had been issued another citation for employees not wearing masks properly, but noted the restaurants were doing their best at trying to comply with the regulations. They were the only restaurant or bar to have a citation issued since the Board’s last meeting on Oct. 20.

“I think they’re really doing a good job,” McCutchen said. “We’ve had several meetings with businesses, just trying to get them to understand what we’re looking for and how we can help them police their own so we don’t have to go in there. I’ve been really impressed with what we saw over the last couple of weeks. Even on Halloween we didn’t have a lot going on.”

Alderman Jason Bailey made the motion to reinstate the outdoor dining licenses with the condition of both restaurants having their outdoor structure be no higher than 42 inches, which is what is recommended by the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control. The motion passed with a unanimous vote.

Due to donations made by local businesses and residents of the community, The 18 participating establishments had their first month’s rent of a three-month agreement paid for and only had to pay about $22 for November, according to Tannehill. The outdoor licenses run through Dec. 31.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss men’s basketball announces Justin Reed Classic to open season

Lafayette County sees record turnout on historic Election Day

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex

Week 10 Preview: Region titles on the line for Lafayette, Oxford; Blue Devils begin playoff run

Elections

Lafayette County sees record turnout on historic Election Day

Business

Aldermen reinstate outdoor dining licenses for Rafter’s, The Annex

Elections

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Education

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Crime

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

Elections

Lafayette County sees long lines, record turnout for Election Day

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward

Crime

Canton man arrested after attempted carjacking

Education

Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Events

Where he comes from: Rick Bragg to participate in virtual Square Books reading

Events

Oxford Christmas Parade will happen — with some changes

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership