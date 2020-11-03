expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Virginia Ledbetter Aucoin

By Staff Report

Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Mrs. Virginia Ledbetter Aucoin, 93, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home in Franklin, La. The graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in Eastover Memorial Cemetery in Oxford with Rev. David Ard officiating. The family visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and the public visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford. 

Born to the late Varley T. and Beulah Faye Holcomb Ledbetter, Mrs. Aucoin had served as the Executive Secretary to the Vice Chancellor of Administrative Affairs at the University of Mississippi. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oxford. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Ledbetter. 

She is survived by her husband, Rickey Aucoin of Franklin, La.; nephews, Andrew Ledbetter, Eric Ledbetter and Brian Ledbetter; grandnieces and grandnephews, Catherine Ledbetter, Brenna Ledbetter, Brooke Ledbetter, Bryce Ledbetter, Lisa Ledbetter, Nathan Ledbetter, Damien Ledbetter and Zoey Ledbetter. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com. 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Virginia Ledbetter Aucoin

Elections

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Education

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Crime

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

Elections

Lafayette County sees long lines, record turnout for Election Day

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward

Crime

Canton man arrested after attempted carjacking

Education

Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Events

Where he comes from: Rick Bragg to participate in virtual Square Books reading

Events

Oxford Christmas Parade will happen — with some changes

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery