expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

An Oxford man is facing multiple charges after running a stop sign and later hitting a tree.

On the morning of Nov. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., an officer with the Oxford Police Department noticed a vehicle run a stop sign at a high rate of speed. The officer then turned on their car’s emergency lighting to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Before the officer caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The officer then checked on the driver, identified as Aiden Clark, 20, who told the officer he was okay. A DUI investigation was then conducted on Clark, and it was determined he was under the influence.

It was later determined Clark had stolen the vehicle from the 600 block of College Hill Road, according to OPD. Clark was arrested on charges of felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor running a stop sign and DUI 1st. He was issued a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Virginia Ledbetter Aucoin

Elections

Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

Crime

Oxford woman arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

Education

University of Mississippi sees an almost three-percent decline in enrollment

Crime

Oxford man arrested for stolen vehicle, DUI after hitting tree

Elections

Lafayette County sees long lines, record turnout for Election Day

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward

Crime

Canton man arrested after attempted carjacking

Education

Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Events

Where he comes from: Rick Bragg to participate in virtual Square Books reading

Events

Oxford Christmas Parade will happen — with some changes

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery