expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Matt Corral set a new program completion record against Vanderbilt on Saturday, completing his first 19 passes and surpassing Eli Manning's 18 straight completions in 2001. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Matt Corral sets new completion record in first half against Vanderbilt

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:53 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020

NASHVILLE — There is a new completion king at Ole Miss.

Matt Corral broke a record on Saturday that had stood for 19 years and was held by a man named Eli Manning. During the first half of the Rebels’ game against Vanderbilt, Corral completed his first 19 passes of the game and breaking Manning’s record of 18 straight completions in a game.

Manning’s record was set against Murray State on Sept. 1, 2001 in his first start as a Rebel.

Corral also set a new program record for completions in a Southeastern Conference game with 16 straight. Kent Austin held the previous record with 15 straight set against Tennessee on Nov. 13, 1982.

The sophomore quarterback finished the first half completing 22 of 25 pass attempts for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Moore 12 receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss scorches the record book in throttling of Vanderbilt

Matt Corral sets new completion record in first half against Vanderbilt

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward

Crime

Canton man arrested after attempted carjacking

Education

Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Events

Where he comes from: Rick Bragg to participate in virtual Square Books reading

Events

Oxford Christmas Parade will happen — with some changes

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery

Lafayette County

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Business

Oxford sees sales tax revenue increase 19 percent in August

Business

Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location

Lafayette County

Lafayette County Supervisors hear update from CASA, discuss menaces to public health and prosecution

Education

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book