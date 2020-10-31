expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:31 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020

Lafayette County has steadied itself with new daily COVID-19 cases in the last couple weeks, but did see a small spike on Friday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 31 new cases in Lafayette County as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, marking the highest daily total of new cases in Lafayette County this month. There have been a total of 2,591 cases reported in Lafayette County since March 19 with 122 of them active as of Oct. 30.

Prior to Friday’s high number, Lafayette County reported 10 cases on Thursday, 19 cases on Wednesday, 18 cases on Tuesday and nine new cases on Monday.

Lafayette County’s COVID-19 death total still remains at 43. The last COVID-19-related death reported in Lafayette County was on Oct. 22.

Despite the up and down daily case numbers, Lafayette County’s hospitalization numbers at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi have remained relatively low. As of Oct. 26, there were 90 available staffed beds out of 181 and 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients. In the Intensive Care Unit, 11 of the 24 ICU beds were available with six COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Statewide, MSDH reported 749 new cases and 18 deaths on Friday. There were 1,000 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the current total of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi to 119,336 since March 11. Mississippi has reported 3,328 COVID-19-related deaths since March.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss scorches the record book in throttling of Vanderbilt

Matt Corral sets new completion record in first half against Vanderbilt

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County

A Life Uplifting Others: Geardie Mae Carter leaves impactful legacy

Elections

Candidate Q&A: Antonia Eliason (D) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R) 

Business

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber Celebrates 80 Years

Crime

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

Education

Oxford School District’s CTE building project moving forward

Crime

Canton man arrested after attempted carjacking

Education

Oxford School District extends contract of Brian Harvey

Events

Where he comes from: Rick Bragg to participate in virtual Square Books reading

Events

Oxford Christmas Parade will happen — with some changes

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery

Lafayette County

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Business

Oxford sees sales tax revenue increase 19 percent in August

Business

Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location

Lafayette County

Lafayette County Supervisors hear update from CASA, discuss menaces to public health and prosecution

Education

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book