Carol Joyce Hale Williams, 88, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James (Jay) P. Williams, her parents, Clint and Ruby Hale, and two brothers, Clinton and David Hale. Carol is survived by her son, Cary Williams (Letitia), two brothers Brooks Hale (Margaret) of Waynesville, N.C. and Danny Hale (Vicki) of Senatobia, and a sister, Ruby Linder Cobb (Tommy) of Memphis. She had two grandchildren, James (Jimmy) Williams of Germantown and Leanna Williams Strube of Memphis and three great-grandchildren. Carol retired from Service Master Corporation, Terminix Division. She was a faithful member of Ellendale Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship, Bible study and worship. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and friend who liked being outside to check on her flowers. Visitation was at Forest Hill Funeral Home East at 12:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

