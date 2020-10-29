expand
October 29, 2020

Oxford man arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon while driving

By Jake Thompson

An Oxford man is facing a DUI charge after witnesses claim he was pointing a weapon while driving.

On Oct. 27 at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Jackson Avenue near the Downtown Square for a call about a person pointing a weapon at people while driving.

The officers located the vehicle and were able to stop it without incident, according to OPD. A DUI investigation was then conducted by the officers, which resulted in the arrest of Darrion White, 22.

White was placed under arrest for the charge of DUI 3rd. He was issued a bond of $2,500 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge, but the bond was revoked and a hold was placed on White by another law enforcement agency.

