Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Despite COVID-19 putting a pause on many traditional holiday events and activities, Halloween in Oxford is still set to go on as scheduled – with some modifications.

Beginning on Sunday, events will take place around the city all week, leading up to Halloween night next Saturday.

One of the first events taking place is the Fall Festival at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena on Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is presented by Community Church of Oxford and will include a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat. More than 50 trunks are signed up as of Thursday. Children are encouraged to wear costumes, but are asked to not make them vulgar or scary. At the end of the drive-thru, there will be festival foods offered such as corn dogs, popcorn and funnel cake sticks.

The arena, located at 70 F.D. Buddy East Parkway South, will also host the Safestop Drive-Boo on Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. The free event is a drive-thru style trick-or-treat for children to participate by wearing costumes and decorating their cars with their families. It is presented by Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, Lafayette County School Attendance Office, Lafayette County Law Enforcement Association, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, Communicare, Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and Operation Fit Nation.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is also getting into the Halloween spirit with their Spooky Sculpture Trail. The trail will be open nightly from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Oct. 25 through 31 at the Powerhouse Sculpture Garden, featuring a variety of Halloween scenes. The Powerhouse will also host a pumpkin carving demonstration by Jeff Taylor of Sweet T’s Bakery on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Other events around the city include a Ghoulow Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the South Campus Rail Trail, Oxford Park Commission’s Drive-in Halloween Spooktacular at the Oxford Activity Center on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m., the Third Annual Trunk or Treat event at Coleman Funeral Home on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Trunk or Treat event at North Oxford Baptist Church on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.