expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2020

Frances Mae Simmons

By Staff Report

Published 12:18 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Frances Mae Simmons, 80, of Southaven, passed away from this life on Oct. 21, 2020 into the presence of The Lord Jesus after a short illness. The funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Waller Family Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Ray Stonestreet officiating. Burial will follow in Eastover Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. 

*In accordance with guidelines issued by the City of Oxford, face coverings will be worn.* 

Frances was born on Feb. 29, 1940 in the Bear Creek community of South Madison County, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her father, Carmon D. Simmons, mother Vera Johnson Simmons, brother Sonny Simmons and nephew Ronnie Dorris. 

Frances graduated from South Side High School in 1957. After she attended West Tennessee Business College, she moved to Memphis and enjoyed a long career in the trucking industry, retiring in 1998. 

Frances married the love of her life, Billy D. Simmons of Oxford MS in 1967. Together they shared a blessed and successful life. Frances enjoyed gardening, lawn work, and canning fresh food. Time spent with her and Bill’s families were what she treasured. 

Frances had a deep faith in God, accepting Jesus and being baptized as a young lady. She loved The Lord and produced the Fruit of the Spirit according to Galatians 5-23,24: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. 

Frances is survived by her devoted husband Bill, sisters Mildred Dorris and Doris Geater, and brother Horace (Mickie) Simmons, all of Jackson, Tenn. 

She also leaves three beloved nephews: Larry Dorris of Jackson, Tenn., Steve Dorris of Jackson, Tenn. and Eric Geater of Florence, Ala. 

Memorial contributions in Simmons’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com. 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

home buyer

Helping Home Buyers Get The Right Mortgage

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Frances Mae Simmons

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery

Lafayette County

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Business

Oxford sees sales tax revenue increase 19 percent in August

Business

Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location

Lafayette County

Lafayette County Supervisors hear update from CASA, discuss menaces to public health and prosecution

Education

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book

News

Water Valley Clinches Playoff Spot with 34-14 Win

Crime

Oxford man arrested for child abuse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for touching a minor for lustful purposes

Crime

Shannon man arrested for stealing Oxford City property

Business

“The Commons” entertainment area breaking ground this Fall

News

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Crime

Four Jackson men arrested in armed robbery case

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss potential $13M bond for future projects

Events

Oxford Artists’ Guild returns with outdoor exhibition

Crime

Oxford police searching for armed robbery suspect