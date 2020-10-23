expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2020

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

By Oxford Eagle Contributors

Published 1:24 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Founding executive director for CASA of Lafayette County Erin Smith approached the Lafayette County Board of Directors during their Monday meeting, requesting funding for the local chapter.  

According to Smith, these funds would go towards providing basic care for the children, as well as making up for the losses inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

“I want to say thank you for getting us going in our third year of funding,” Smith said. “Thank you for not only supporting us as a Board, but also supporting us as individuals.” 

CASA of Lafayette County is a local non-profit organization that advocated for abused and neglected children in foster care systems. As every non-profit does, CASA runs solely on donations and volunteerism, numbers for which are lacking due to the ongoing pandemic.  

“Our two largest fundraising events are our CASAblanca Gala and Superhero Run,” Smith said. “As of now, the Gala is not going to happen, and the Superhero Run has been moved to virtual. It’s definitely impacted us, because we are a new organization. 

The local chapter is currently working on 31 cases with 55 children in need of care. Only 30 volunteers are available at this time. In a time where CASA is not receiving an “influx of individual donors,” Smith said aid is more critical than ever. 

Should further funds be allotted, Smith and CASA of Lafayette County plans to put them towards victim services, such as: emergency clothing for when the children come into care, basic needs, car seats and beds. 

“Really, it will go towards anything that a child or foster family may need,” Smith said. “And, these things can be expensive, ranging anywhere from $700 to $1,000.” 

CASA has a $100 basic needs budget per child but, as Smith explained to the Board, “$100 doesn’t go very far anymore.” 

“In order for us to continue to grow and serve the children of Lafayette County, donations are very important,” Smith said. 

For those interested in donating to or volunteering with CASA of Lafayette County, please visit their website at casaoflafayettecounty.com.

By Hayden Wiggs | Oxford Eagle Contributor

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

home buyer

Helping Home Buyers Get The Right Mortgage

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Frances Mae Simmons

Lafayette County

CASA of Lafayette County impacted by pandemic

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss litigation against J&J Wholesalers

Events

Halloween events taking place in the LOU beginning this weekend

Crime

Oxford Police Department participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Crime

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

Business

City revokes two outdoor dining licenses due to multiple ordinance violations

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen will not take legal action over statue property ownership

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery

Lafayette County

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Business

Oxford sees sales tax revenue increase 19 percent in August

Business

Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location

Lafayette County

Lafayette County Supervisors hear update from CASA, discuss menaces to public health and prosecution

Education

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book

News

Water Valley Clinches Playoff Spot with 34-14 Win

Crime

Oxford man arrested for child abuse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for touching a minor for lustful purposes

Crime

Shannon man arrested for stealing Oxford City property

Business

“The Commons” entertainment area breaking ground this Fall

News

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Crime

Four Jackson men arrested in armed robbery case

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss potential $13M bond for future projects

Events

Oxford Artists’ Guild returns with outdoor exhibition

Crime

Oxford police searching for armed robbery suspect