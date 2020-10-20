expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Governor Tate Reeves declared this week as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi with an official proclamation.

In 2019, a record-breaking 115 tornadoes were confirmed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). April was the most active month for tornadoes last year, but December had a record number of 24 confirmed tornadoes.

The fall can see severe weather other than tornadoes, with damaging wind, hail, flooding and lightning as other potentially hazardous conditions.

“Although the spring is often coined the most active time of the year for severe weather in Mississippi, the late Fall months have proven to be just as active,” said MEMA executive director Greg Michel. “Not every disaster will guarantee federal assistance. We urge residents to purchase homeowner’s insurance and review severe weather preparedness and safety tips.”

Throughout the week, MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service to highlight different types of severe weather in preparation for Mississippi’s upcoming Fall severe weather season.

The week’s events are highlighted by a statewide tornado drill be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Other items include warning reception methods discussed on Monday, severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, flash flooding on Thursday and winter weather conditions on Friday.

Every day throughout the week, MEMA will post short videos expanding on each day’s topic. The videos will be posted on MEMA’s social media accounts. Local National Weather Service offices will share additional severe weather information.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Oxford sees sales tax revenue increase 19 percent in August

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Corinth man arrested for armed robbery

Lafayette County

Governor Reeves declares Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Business

Oxford sees sales tax revenue increase 19 percent in August

Business

Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location

Lafayette County

Lafayette County Supervisors hear update from CASA, discuss menaces to public health and prosecution

Education

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book

News

Water Valley Clinches Playoff Spot with 34-14 Win

Crime

Oxford man arrested for child abuse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for touching a minor for lustful purposes

Crime

Shannon man arrested for stealing Oxford City property

Business

“The Commons” entertainment area breaking ground this Fall

News

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Crime

Four Jackson men arrested in armed robbery case

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss potential $13M bond for future projects

Events

Oxford Artists’ Guild returns with outdoor exhibition

Crime

Oxford police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases leveling off in Lafayette County

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss revoking outdoor dining licenses

Crime

Ridgeland man arrested in connection with home invasions

Crime

Lee County residents arrested in connection with Oxford burglaries

Business

Board of Aldermen vote no for extended alcohol sales, approve more outdoor dining licenses

News

Portion of North 6th Street to close temporarily during school days

Education

Area students selected to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council