October 20, 2020

Checkers Drive-In opening Oxford location

By Anna Guizerix

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Checkers Drive-In is coming to Oxford once again, opening a location in the former home of Abner’s on West Jackson Avenue.

The fast-food chain is expected to open on Dec. 1, with the hiring process already underway.

This is not the first time Checkers has been in business in the LOU Community; the chain previously had a franchise on South Lamar Boulevard and University Ave. in 2011. However, that location closed after less than a year in business.

The company operates Checkers and Rally’s restaurants in 28 states and the District of Columbia. They specialize in hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and milkshakes.

 

