expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2020

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:11 am Monday, October 19, 2020

The current school year got off to a very nontraditional start with virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organization Read to Them and area schools have partnered  to provide a community building literacy experience despite the challenges.

Mississippi Reads One Book began on Monday with elementary students in the L.O.U. Community taking part in school and community events virtually. Each student will receive a copy of Victoria Coe’s book “Fenway and Hattie,” which is a children’s book series that centers around Fenway, an energetic Jack Russel terrier, and his adventures in the city.

“These are anxious times. Faced with the challenges of distance learning, we want to assist in encouraging families to continue making reading at home a priority,” said Tamara Hilmer, director of Early Childhood & Reading Development and L.O.U Reads. “Mississippi Reads One Book makes it fun.”

Every night of the week, Oxford and Lafayette students will read a chapter of the book with their parents. It will be the same chapter that other students across Mississippi will be reading as well.

Read to Them is a Richmond, Va. based non-profit promoting family literacy, with programs that have reached over two million families and over 3,000 schools across the country.

“Our reading schedule will take about 15 minutes each night, putting the entire community literally on the same page,” said Christa Donohue, Read to Them executive director. “Their reading will be augmented with virtual classroom activities, author interactions, trivia contests, prizes and fun opportunities for family engagement.”

On Jan. 10 of this year, elementary students in the LOU read Betty G. Birney’s “The World According to Humphrey” as part of a previous Mississippi Reads One Book program.

Education

Read to Them partners with local schools for Mississippi Reads One Book

News

Water Valley Clinches Playoff Spot with 34-14 Win

Crime

Oxford man arrested for child abuse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for touching a minor for lustful purposes

Crime

Shannon man arrested for stealing Oxford City property

Business

“The Commons” entertainment area breaking ground this Fall

News

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Crime

Four Jackson men arrested in armed robbery case

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss potential $13M bond for future projects

Events

Oxford Artists’ Guild returns with outdoor exhibition

Crime

Oxford police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases leveling off in Lafayette County

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss revoking outdoor dining licenses

Crime

Ridgeland man arrested in connection with home invasions

Crime

Lee County residents arrested in connection with Oxford burglaries

Business

Board of Aldermen vote no for extended alcohol sales, approve more outdoor dining licenses

News

Portion of North 6th Street to close temporarily during school days

Education

Area students selected to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Crime

Oxford man arrested for cyber stalking

Business

Tractor Supply Coming Soon, Construction Underway at The Summit

Education

Lafayette County School District updates return to school plan

Education

University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021, Commencement plans

Crime

Oxford man arrested on false pretense charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge