expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Shannon man arrested for stealing Oxford City property

By Jake Thompson

Published 3:06 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

A Shannon man is facing a theft charge after stealing City of Oxford property.

On Oct. 14, officers with the Oxford Police Department were contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about a work vehicle that belonged to the City of Oxford being reported stolen.

The officers were unaware of a missing vehicle and contacted the department within the city to confirm a work truck was missing from the parking lot.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office informed the OPD officers that a male identified as Marcus Shumpert, 33, was inside the vehicle at the time deputies encountered the vehicle. Shumpert was brought back to Oxford, issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Crime

Oxford man arrested for child abuse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for touching a minor for lustful purposes

Crime

Shannon man arrested for stealing Oxford City property

Business

“The Commons” entertainment area breaking ground this Fall

News

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Crime

Four Jackson men arrested in armed robbery case

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss potential $13M bond for future projects

Events

Oxford Artists’ Guild returns with outdoor exhibition

Crime

Oxford police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases leveling off in Lafayette County

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss revoking outdoor dining licenses

Crime

Ridgeland man arrested in connection with home invasions

Crime

Lee County residents arrested in connection with Oxford burglaries

Business

Board of Aldermen vote no for extended alcohol sales, approve more outdoor dining licenses

News

Portion of North 6th Street to close temporarily during school days

Education

Area students selected to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Crime

Oxford man arrested for cyber stalking

Business

Tractor Supply Coming Soon, Construction Underway at The Summit

Education

Lafayette County School District updates return to school plan

Education

University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021, Commencement plans

Crime

Oxford man arrested on false pretense charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Events

PRCA Rodeo event this weekend

Education

Free WiFi made available to all Oxford Housing residents