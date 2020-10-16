expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Mayor Robyn Tannehill speaks at the Board of Aldermen meeting at City Hall in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:37 am Friday, October 16, 2020

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will be a part of the inaugural class of the Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute, a program that helps create active-friendly modes of travel in communities.

The program was created to help local elected officials equitably define, design, build and evaluate what they call ‘Complete Streets’ in their communities. Tannehill was selected as one of 20 local elected officials from across the country to participate in the inaugural institute.

Over the next six months, participants in the Champions Institute will attend virtual learning sessions that will make them experts in equity-based principles and train them on the fundamental steps to take to achieve active-friendly routes to everyday destinations in their community, from envisioning to implementation.

“It is an honor to be a part of this prestigious group,” Tannehill said. “This opportunity allows us to position Oxford for a healthier, more resilient future. The last decade has seen Oxford make great strides in improving activity-friendly travel inside the City. As transportation funds continue to be more competitive in the State of Mississippi, and federally, it is critical for us to continue to find creative and cost-effective solutions to transportation issues in our community.”

The participants will also learn about best practices and challenges across the country, as they grapple with different strategies in a collaborative and supportive peer-learning environment.

Local leaders who are selected to participate in the Champions Institute will learn from national experts and former local elected officials in the areas of public health, policy, street design and project implementation.

After participants have completed their work in the Champions Institute, Smart Growth America will provide continued support to the local communities.

The program is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity.

News

Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Crime

Four Jackson men arrested in armed robbery case

Lafayette County

Supervisors discuss potential $13M bond for future projects

Events

Oxford Artists’ Guild returns with outdoor exhibition

Crime

Oxford police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lafayette County

COVID-19 cases leveling off in Lafayette County

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss revoking outdoor dining licenses

Crime

Ridgeland man arrested in connection with home invasions

Crime

Lee County residents arrested in connection with Oxford burglaries

Business

Board of Aldermen vote no for extended alcohol sales, approve more outdoor dining licenses

News

Portion of North 6th Street to close temporarily during school days

Education

Area students selected to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Crime

Oxford man arrested for cyber stalking

Business

Tractor Supply Coming Soon, Construction Underway at The Summit

Education

Lafayette County School District updates return to school plan

Education

University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021, Commencement plans

Crime

Oxford man arrested on false pretense charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Events

PRCA Rodeo event this weekend

Education

Free WiFi made available to all Oxford Housing residents

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to keep indoor mask mandate in place

Elections

University of Mississippi hosts first of five public hearings on Initiative 65

Education

Oxford School District makes changes to 2020-21 academic calendar

Education

50 Year Anniversary of the Integration of Oxford School District