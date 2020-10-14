expand
October 14, 2020

Alabama head coach Nick Saban against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Alabama announced on Wednesday that Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne had tested positive for COVID-19. (Bruce Newman)

Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Southeastern Conference keeps taking hits with COVID-19 this week.

Alabama announced on Wednesday that head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The news was confirmed through a release from the school.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said in a statement. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.”

Saban informed his team via a Zoom call from his home and announced that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the program’s practice facility while he worked from home.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide are currently still scheduled to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

A joint statement from Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen, Alabama’s associate athletic director of sports medicine, said the positive tests were limited to Saban and Byrne and all individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and following quarantine guidelines.

Ole Miss hosted Alabama four nights ago with the Tide pulling away late for the 63-48 win.

On Wednesday, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced his team was having “issues” with COVID-19 for the first time since the season started. While Kiffin would not give specific numbers of those infected or in quarantine due to contact tracing, he did say there were enough available players to still be able to play Arkansas on Saturday.

