October 13, 2020

Bert Park Allen

Published 10:19 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Bert Park Allen, age 84 years, resident of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.  

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Bo Roberts and Rev. Jody Burnett officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

He was born Feb. 2, 1936 in Batesville, Miss. to the late Elbert and Helen Burnett Allen. He was a graduate of The University of Mississippi and lifelong fan and supporter who loved to cheer on the Rebels in all capacities but especially football and baseball. For 37 years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Bert was an accomplished businessman as an automobile dealer of multiple franchises including Pontiac, GMC, Isuzu, Mercedes Benz and Toyota in Gulfport. 

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dot Allen; his grandsons Jonathan (Nicolle) Allen and Scott (Andria) Allen; his great granddaughters Georgia and Lillan Allen. He is also survived by his sister Burnett Allen, niece Cheryl and nephew Hal.  

Memorial contributions in Mr. Allen’s memory may be made to the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, c/o University of MS Loyalty Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655or to a charity of your choice.  

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call (662) 234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com. 

