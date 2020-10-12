This week in prep sports (Oct. 12-17)
LAFAYETTE
Friday (Oct. 16):
Football at Saltillo, 7 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 17):
Cross-Country at Senatobia Meet, 9 a.m.
OXFORD
Tuesday (Oct. 13):
Volleyball vs. Starkville, Class 6A Playoffs, First Round, 6 p.m.
Friday (Oct. 16):
Football vs. Horn Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 17):
Cross-Country at Myrtle Invitational, at New Albany, 9 a.m.
WATER VALLEY
Tuesday (Oct. 13):
Volleyball vs. North Panola, Class 3A Playoffs, First Round, 6 p.m.
Friday (Oct. 16):
Football at Holly Springs, 7 p.m.