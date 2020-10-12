expand
October 12, 2020

This week in prep sports (Oct. 12-17)

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:24 am Monday, October 12, 2020

LAFAYETTE

Friday (Oct. 16):

Football at Saltillo, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 17):

Cross-Country at Senatobia Meet, 9 a.m.

 

OXFORD

Tuesday (Oct. 13):

Volleyball vs. Starkville, Class 6A Playoffs, First Round, 6 p.m.

Friday (Oct. 16):

Football vs. Horn Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 17):

Cross-Country at Myrtle Invitational, at New Albany, 9 a.m.

 

WATER VALLEY

Tuesday (Oct. 13):

Volleyball vs. North Panola, Class 3A Playoffs, First Round, 6 p.m.

Friday (Oct. 16):

Football at Holly Springs, 7 p.m.

