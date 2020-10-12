Ridgeland man arrested in connection with home invasions

A Ridgeland man is currently in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center in connection to a couple home invasions in Oxford.

On Oct. 11, officers with the Oxford Police Department were sent to the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a report of a male inside a residence. While searching for the suspect, officers were made aware of a similar incident involving a male actively inside a residence nearby the first residence.

Officers were able to locate the male, who was identified as Tyler Murphy, 19, matching the description given by both callers and after a short pursuit on foot. He was charged with two counts of burglary-home invasion and currently being held without bond, pending a hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court, according to OPD.